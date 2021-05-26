Cancel
Alexandria, KY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Alexandria

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Alexandria: Wednesday, May 26: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

