Kingston, OK

Weather Forecast For Kingston

Kingston (OK) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Kingston: Wednesday, May 26: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

Kingston, OK
Kingston (OK) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Kingston — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(KINGSTON, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kingston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Bryan County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bryan, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Lake Texoma, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now. Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Bryan; Marshall SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southeastern Marshall and west central Bryan Counties Until 815 PM CDT AT 742 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pottsboro, moving east-southeast at 35 MPH. These storms are close enough to Lake Texoma to increase the winds and create a lightning threat. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 40 MPH
Oklahoma State
KJYO KJ103

Severe Weather Could Bring Hail, Tornados To Oklahoma

Expect some wild weather in Oklahoma City from now until Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms are predicted to develop starting on Monday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service's Norman office. The worst of the storm will be in the southwestern part of the state and towards the Texas panhandle, but hail and damaging winds will likely find their way towards Oklahoma City as well.
Carter County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carter, Jefferson, Love, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carter; Jefferson; Love; Marshall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON...LOVE...SOUTHEASTERN CARTER...WESTERN MARSHALL AND CENTRAL CLAY COUNTIES At 607 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lone Grove to 8 miles northeast of Rubottom to 6 miles southeast of Grady to 9 miles west of Terral, moving east at 25 mph. The strongest storms with the largest hail were located near Petersburg and northeast of Rubottom. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ardmore, Henrietta, Marietta, Lone Grove, Dickson, Thackerville, Terral, Leon, Overbrook, Rubottom, Lake Murray, Burneyville, Lebanon, Oscar, Grady, western Lake Texoma, Oakland, Courtney and Petersburg. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Carter County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carter, Jefferson, Love, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carter; Jefferson; Love; Marshall The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jefferson County in southern Oklahoma Love County in southern Oklahoma Southeastern Carter County in southern Oklahoma Western Marshall County in southeastern Oklahoma Central Clay County in northern Texas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 556 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles west of Lone Grove to 7 miles north of Rubottom to near Oscar to 7 miles north of Henrietta, moving east at 20 mph. The strongest storm with the biggest hail was located between Wilson and Rubottom, moving east-south southeast. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ardmore, Henrietta, Marietta, Lone Grove, Wilson, Dickson, Thackerville, Terral, Leon, Overbrook, Rubottom, Lake Murray, Burneyville, Lebanon, Grady, Oscar, western Lake Texoma, Oakland, Courtney and Petersburg. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Coal County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coal, Johnston, Marshall, Murray, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Coal; Johnston; Marshall; Murray; Pontotoc The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Pontotoc County in east central Oklahoma Southwestern Atoka County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Bryan County in southeastern Oklahoma Southwestern Coal County in southeastern Oklahoma Johnston County in southeastern Oklahoma Northern Marshall County in southeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Carter County in southern Oklahoma Southeastern Murray County in southern Oklahoma * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 1252 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Madill, Tishomingo, Dickson, Caddo, Mannsville, Roff, Ravia, Stonewall, Wapanucka, Tupelo, Mill Creek, Milburn, Fitzhugh, Kenefic, Bromide, Hickory, Connerville, Reagan, Pontotoc and Fillmore. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.