Weather Forecast For Kingston

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carter; Jefferson; Love; Marshall The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jefferson County in southern Oklahoma Love County in southern Oklahoma Southeastern Carter County in southern Oklahoma Western Marshall County in southeastern Oklahoma Central Clay County in northern Texas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 556 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles west of Lone Grove to 7 miles north of Rubottom to near Oscar to 7 miles north of Henrietta, moving east at 20 mph. The strongest storm with the biggest hail was located between Wilson and Rubottom, moving east-south southeast. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ardmore, Henrietta, Marietta, Lone Grove, Wilson, Dickson, Thackerville, Terral, Leon, Overbrook, Rubottom, Lake Murray, Burneyville, Lebanon, Grady, Oscar, western Lake Texoma, Oakland, Courtney and Petersburg. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH