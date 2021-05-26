Ups and Downs of Once-Stately Home Sparks Discussion of ‘Demolition by Neglect’

The stately house at 1022 Success Avenue that has fallen into disrepair has been purchased by a company headed by local Realtor Holly Cuthbertson that plans to rehab it in order to sell it to somebody willing to do a full restoration, The Ledger reports. The decline of this century-plus-old house and other historic homes has raised questions about whether Lakeland commissioners should pass an ordinance giving the city more tools to prevent “demolition by neglect,” Gary White reports in the subscribers-only article.