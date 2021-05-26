Cancel
Dillsburg, PA

Weather Forecast For Dillsburg

Dillsburg (PA) Weather Channel
Dillsburg (PA) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Dillsburg: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then rain during night; Saturday, May 29: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;

Dillsburg (PA) Weather Channel

Dillsburg (PA) Weather Channel

Dillsburg, PA
Dillsburg (PA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Dillsburg’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dillsburg: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Lancaster County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lancaster, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lancaster; York EXPECT ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS WITH PEA SIZED HAIL THIS AFTERNOON At 152 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a thunderstorm over Jacobus, moving northeast at 20 mph. A nearby official spotter reported pea sized hail from this storm. Brief downpours and pea sized hail can be expected from this and additional developing storm over southern York and southwest Lancaster County through mid afternoon. These storms pose minimal severe weather threat, but lightning is always dangerous, so take shelter when you hear thunder. Locations impacted include York, Elizabethtown, Columbia, Millersville, Mount Joy, Red Lion, Spry, Dallastown, East York, Stonybrook-Wilshire, Salunga-Landisville, Maytown, Shrewsbury, Grantley, Tyler Run-Queens Gate, Mountville, Manchester, Hallam, Emigsville and Marietta.