Oxford, GA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Oxford

Oxford (GA) Weather Channel
Oxford (GA) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Oxford: Wednesday, May 26: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Oxford

(OXFORD, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Oxford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Get weather-ready — Oxford’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Oxford: Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;