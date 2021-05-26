Shepherd Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Shepherd: Wednesday, May 26: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;mp.newsbreakapp.com