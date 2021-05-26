Shepherd Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: San Jacinto The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Grimes County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Southwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Walker County in southeastern Texas Northern Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 209 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Northern Conroe, southeastern Huntsville, Hempstead, Willis, Panorama Village, New Waverly, Montgomery, Todd Mission, Lake Conroe Dam, Huntsville State Park, Dobbin, Dacus and Plantersville. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.