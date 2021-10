Bereaved families have called for the Covid public inquiry to be accelerated and for ministers to apologise after a damning report by MPs on the handling of the pandemic. Dr Cathy Gardner, whose father died from coronavirus after his care home was infected by the discharge of untested patients in March 2020, said the government must appoint a chair for the planned inquiry now rather than by Christmas as Boris Johnson has promised.

