Littlestown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Littlestown: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then rain during night; Saturday, May 29: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night;