Rogersville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rogersville: Wednesday, May 26: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night; Thursday, May 27: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;