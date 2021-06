The crypto world is crashing, or so some say, and not without some schadenfreude as they point towards two recent dramatic dips in the charts — namely, for NFTs and Bitcoin. This has prompted the crypto-critical to decry not only on NFTs as a ‘scam’ but to point fingers at the crypto market as a whole. But it’s not an attitude subscribed to by those in the know. Crypto exchange StormGain, a popular mobile and web platform for buying, selling and holding cryptocurrency, has counselled the crypto-curious to keep it classic and focus on a silver lining for crypto coins.