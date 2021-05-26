Spencer Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Spencer: Sunday, May 16: Mostly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;