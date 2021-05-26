Spencer Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Spencer: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly cloudy then rain showers likely in the day; while rain showers during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night;mp.newsbreakapp.com