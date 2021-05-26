Cancel
Spencer, MA

Spencer Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Spencer (MA) Weather Channel
Spencer (MA) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Spencer: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly cloudy then rain showers likely in the day; while rain showers during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Spencer, MA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Spencer, MA
Spencer, MA
Spencer (MA) Weather Channel

Your 4-day outlook for Spencer weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Spencer: Sunday, May 16: Mostly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Worcester County, MAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when this storm approaches. Winds may be strong enough to produce minor damage, such as a few downed branches. Target Area: Southern Worcester STRONG THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOPING At 529 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dudley, or 17 miles south of Worcester, moving southeast at 10 mph. Pea size hail will accompany this storm. Locations impacted include Killingly, Webster, Southbridge, Burrillville, Oxford, Uxbridge, Charlton, Dudley, Glocester, Putnam, Thompson, Douglas, Woodstock and Pomfret.