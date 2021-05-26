Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

The Monroe Street Midway Is Turning Detroit Into A Huge Block Party

By Clay
Posted by 
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Downtown Detroit is going to transform again this summer as the block party vibe will begin with the Monroe Street Midway. Earlier this year Bedrock Detroit worked with the city to turn Monroe St into a drive in movie theater. Now Bedrock Detroit is teaming up with Decked Out Detroit to turn Monroe St into one big summer block party. The idea is called the Monroe Street Midway, and it will feature everything from roller-skating and art galleries to food trucks and a sports zone.

club937.com
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
City
Monroe, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Block Party#Street Parking#Street Art#Street Food#Turning#Bedrock Detroit#Dj#Monroe Street Midway#Drive#Free Parking#Rollout Detroit#Movie Theater#Art Galleries#Event Organizers#Skating#Food Trucks#Vibe#Homage#Feature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
Club 93.7

Flint Heat Wave Expected This For Weekend

The Michigan State Police are urging Michiganders to stay protected this weekend with outside temperatures reaching over 90 degrees. You almost forget how hot Michigan can really get after being traumatized from Michigan's winter season. “Higher temperatures increase the risk of suffering a heat-related injury which has the potential to...
Michigan StatePosted by
Club 93.7

Researchers Notice Drastic Change To Great Lakes Coastlines

There could be some trouble in store for some of the Great Lake coastlines. This new information comes from researchers at Michigan State University. Over the past decade, a very noticeable difference could be seen on the coastlines. MSU is hoping to track the changes by enlisting some volunteers from across the state, according to WILX. Basically what MSU is looking for, is for some civilians to fly drones with a special camera to capture the changes to the coastlines.
Michigan StatePosted by
Club 93.7

New Michigan Waterpark & Sports Complex Is A Short Drive Away

If you're looking for a unique way to cool off this summer, you can check off a few boxes at Lake Arvesta Farms in South Haven. Just a couple hours from Flint, you can be on the Lake Michigan shoreline at Lake Arvesta waterpark and sports complex. You can see in the video above that they've put together their own version of the floating water parks that have become so popular in recent years. We have a similar park closer to us in Holly called the Whoa Zone, but there are a few unique features at Lake Arvesta.
ApparelPosted by
Club 93.7

First Kanye West Gap Item Drops

The first item from Kanye West's clothing collection with Gap has arrived. Earlier this morning (June 8), Gap's Instagram account and website unveiled a new blue jacket from the Chicago rapper's previously announced Yeezy collab with the longstanding brand. The lightweight coat, which doesn't appear to have a zipper, is described on the Gap's site as a "round jacket" that is made of "recycled nylon" material, and is only available to be shipped in the U.S.
Augusta, MEPosted by
Club 93.7

Is Walmart Going Bagless on July 1? Yes & No

A trip to the local Walmart is pretty much a mundane everyday occurrence for most folks. But a slight change in that routine can cause a huge ripple effect. Case in point, a viral article coming from 92 Moose in Augusta, Maine (a Townsquare Media station, like this one) which stated that Walmart was going 100% bagless on July 1. Seeing that this article originated in Maine, this was absolutely true.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Club 93.7

‘No Sudden Move’ Filmed & Set in Detroit : Watch Trailer

Steven Soderbergh's new movie is all Detroit. No Sudden Move, filmed and set in Detroit is set to premiere on HBO Max July 1. Sonderbergh and his team hit the Motor City last fall to film during the pandemic under strict guidelines and restrictions. The movie was shot in and around Detroit including Grosse Pointe, Hamtramck, Pontiac and Bruce Township.
DrinksPosted by
Club 93.7

Faygo Releases New ‘Firework’ Flavor For Summer

When it comes to Michigan made products, Faygo is definitely one of the best and most recognizable. Just in time for summer, the beverage giant is releasing a new flavor. Brace yourself for - Faygo Firework. According to WXYZ, the pop is made up of cherry, blue raspberry and lime...
Flint, MIPosted by
Club 93.7

Underhill’s Hallmark in Flint Closing After 90 Years

I personally can't even begin to count the amount of times I walked into the store. It was so much more than a card shop, it was a gifting experience. Now after 90 years, Underhill's Hallmark is closing its doors. Underhill's Hallmark is set to close their doors in June....
Flint, MIPosted by
Club 93.7

Flint ‘Porch Fest’ This Friday – Art, Music, Food and More

The second annual Porch Fest in Flint goes down this Friday, June 4th. If you are not familiar with the event - no worries. I have all the details for you. Porch Fest is about art and music along West First Avenue and Mason Street. The residents of these homes have agreed to open their space to allow a community display of art, music and Flint culture for all to enjoy. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own blankets and enjoy a picnic style dinner. Feel free to bring your own food, or purchase tacos on site. Hours are 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM.
Michigan StatePosted by
Club 93.7

Governor Whitmer Forms Michigan High Speed Internet Office

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is creating a new office to ensure that all Michigan residents have access to high speed internet. The Michigan High Speed Internet Office is a new project that Whitmer announced to work toward making sure all of Michigan has access to high speed internet. If you live in a fairly populated area, it might seem inconceivable that there are people without high speed access in Michigan. The fact is though that there are many rural areas throughout the state with no high speed internet.
TV & VideosPosted by
Club 93.7

5 Michiganders Compete on This Season of “LEGO Masters”

Proving playing with your LEGO set can lead to big things, even as an adult, five Michiganders will be showing off their talents for some big prizes starting Tuesday night. FOX’s creative reality TV series, LEGO Masters, premieres on Tuesday night, and 5 of the 24 contestants this season will be from Michigan. The show, entering it's second season, will feature 12 teams of two — six male-male teams, four male-female teams and two female-female teams. Each team will aim to show off their LEGO skills building incredible original LEGO creations and also pass unique LEGO challenges.
Flint, MIPosted by
Club 93.7

12 Flint Area Ramps on I-69 Will Be Closed This Summer

Well, it wouldn't be summer in Michigan if we didn't have road work happening all over the state. Trust me, I'm not complaining, it's much-needed road work. I would probably be complaining a bit if my commute to work involved me driving on I-69 because it's going to be a real mess this summer with a dozen ramp closures.
Michigan StatePosted by
Club 93.7

Why Is It Taking Michigan So Long To Become A Hands Free State?

Distracted Driving is one of the biggest factors in auto accidents, and Michigan is finally taking steps towards being a hands free state. Michigan lawmakers have pushed some laws through that try to cut down on distracted driving, but nothing that would be considered "hands free". Cell phones are the main tool of distraction for most drivers. Texting while driving has been the focus of most distracted driving campaigns, and it looks like Michigan is about to go completely hands free.