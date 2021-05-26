The Monroe Street Midway Is Turning Detroit Into A Huge Block Party

If you're looking for a unique way to cool off this summer, you can check off a few boxes at Lake Arvesta Farms in South Haven. Just a couple hours from Flint, you can be on the Lake Michigan shoreline at Lake Arvesta waterpark and sports complex. You can see in the video above that they've put together their own version of the floating water parks that have become so popular in recent years. We have a similar park closer to us in Holly called the Whoa Zone, but there are a few unique features at Lake Arvesta.