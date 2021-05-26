Cancel
Walton, KY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Walton

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Walton: Wednesday, May 26: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance rain showers then cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;

ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Walton, KYPosted by
Walton (KY) Weather Channel

Friday sun alert in Walton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(WALTON, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Walton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Walton, KYPosted by
Walton (KY) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Walton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Walton: Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;