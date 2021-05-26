Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma City elementary school receives gift of new track, pavilion

By K. Querry-Thompson
KFOR
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students at an Oklahoma City elementary school will be able to enjoy a new addition to their campus next school year. “OKCPS is always so grateful for the support of our community partners who help us ensure our students receive the world-class education they deserve, which includes easy access to physical education,” OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel said. “Our partners in action immediately jump in and fill the gaps when they see a need, and, for that, we are very thankful.”

kfor.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
Oklahoma City, OK
Education
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Year#Summer School#School Teachers#Kfor#Monroe Elementary School#Monroe Teacher#Community#Students#Class Outdoors#Spring#Weekends#Physical Education#Physical Activities#Sun#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Oklahoma Stateoklahoman.com

Charter school W.K. Jackson Leadership Academy opening in prominent Oklahoma City church

As a longtime Oklahoma City private school closes, a new public charter school will offer free education in its place. W.K. Jackson Leadership Academy is now enrolling pre-K through third grade for its first school year this fall. Authorized under Rose State College, the charter school will operate in an education center attached to St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 5700 N Kelley.
Del City, OKoklahoman.com

Check The Oklahoman's list for your high school reunion

Editor's note: In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, venues and businesses might be temporarily closed. Please confirm all reunion plans. To submit a reunion, email DLindauer@Oklahoman.com. Anadarko. Anadarko High School class of 1970: Looking for classmates for a 50th reunion scheduled for Nov. 5-6. For more information,...
Oklahoma Statersu.edu

RSU Offers Residential Waiver for Oklahoma Promise Students

Rogers State University’s Residential Life will offer a $1,000 per semester housing waiver for Oklahoma Promise scholarship students, supporting the university’s mission to provide attainable higher education opportunities for first-generation students in northeastern Oklahoma. RSU Residential Life offers full-time students modern living spaces. Living in a student community enhances the...
Oklahoma StateMcAlester News

Triphornia Mubaiwa named an Outstanding Graduate at EOSC

WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College sophomore Triphornia Mubaiwa of Zimbabwe was named the Outstanding Nursing Division Graduate during the college’s 2021 commencement ceremony in Wilburton. Nursing Director Gina Bullock presented the award. One graduate from each of the seven college divisions is selected each year for the honor. The...
Oklahoma Stateokcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Easy Shrimp Taco's For Your Next Family Dinner

We are Raising Oklahoma with tips from OSU Extension Educator Jessica Riggin. Today, she's breaking down an easy shrimp taco recipe for your next family meal. You can reach out to Jessica for more tips at the Lincoln County OSU Extension Office, located at 811 Manvel in Chandler. You can call them at 405-258-0550.
Oklahoma Stateokcfox.com

OESC hosting career fair to help rebuild Oklahoma's workforce

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) is hosting career fairs at the Oklahoma City Convention Center on May 17-18. Employers will have the chance to connect with those looking for employment opportunities and to help rebuild Oklahoma’s workforce. Doors open to veterans at 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. to the...
Norman, OKPosted by
The Norman Transcript

City could revoke mask mandate Tuesday

The Norman City Council could rescind all of its COVID-19 pandemic ordinances, including the city’s mask mandate, during its meeting Tuesday night, an agenda shows. Mayor Breea Clark told The Transcript Monday there will be presentations of the current state of the pandemic from the University of Oklahoma’s COVID Dr. Dale Bratzler, Norman Regional Health System’s Dr. Kate Cook and Cleveland County Regional Health Director Jackie Kanak.
Oklahoma Statekgou.org

Oklahoma Concert Venues Expand Event Capacity

Oklahoma performance venues were among the first businesses to close at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now over a year later, performance venues are beginning to expand live event capacity as more Oklahomans get vaccinated. Chad Whitehead, talent buyer and operating partner at Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City, said...
Oklahoma Stateponcacitynow.com

Oklahoma COVID-19 Update for 18 May 2021

Rehabilitation Facilities 0 (0) Other Facilities Total 6 (1) Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Ranks #2 in Best Places for Senior Adults

People are now starting to realize what Okies have known all along. Oklahoma is a great place to live.In a new survey by SeniorLiving.org, Oklahoma lands as the 2nd best state for Senior Adults. They used 15 different factors when conducting the survey including healthcare costs, cost of living and taxes, and we are number 2!
Oklahoma StateShawnee News-Star

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Oklahoma

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,199 new cases. That's down 10.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,343 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oklahoma ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...