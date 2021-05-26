Cancel
Economy

Interview: Mind the (Purpose) Gap, with Scott Goodson & Chip Walker, StrawberryFrog

By Radu Dandu
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether a brand is guided by a higher purpose for world-changing, selfless reasons, or it simply has a well-established (commercial) purpose of meeting a certain need at the best of its abilities, the danger of falling into a sizeable purpose gap is real. But what is this “purpose gap” and...

Technologymartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Ed King, CEO and Founder at Openprise

Ed King, CEO and Founder at Openprise comments on how the development of RevOps and RevTech platforms will help sales and marketing teams realign their processes and strategies for better outcomes:. _____. Welcome to this martech chat Ed, tell us more about Openprise and your journey as a tech founder...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Nick Von, Inbox Profits CEO, Announces Proprietary AI Technology Within the Digital Marketing Space

Nick Von is innovating the digital marketing industry by creating exclusive AI technology to boost revenue. At only 21 years of age he already has 10 years of experience under his belt. He’s equipped with a unique skill set to scale companies and brands exponentially, within a relatively short period of time. He and his team are the ultimate accelerators. A business he founded at 15 years of age, one of his start ups, was acquired for $18 million, which enabled him to financially fuel his ideas into fruition – what he’s been up to since will surely shake up the world of digital strategies and advertising.
Small Businessmartechseries.com

Bizfluence Reinvents the Social Business Platform for 2021

Aiming to help small and medium size companies increase their productivity, a pair of entrepreneurs have launched a new business platform that will surpass existing social-business platforms on multiple levels. Bizfluence is the brainchild of Jacob Davis and Joel Wolh, who joined forces in an Amazon ppc-agency called Boutique Seller...
EconomyWharton

How to Optimize Your Omnichannel Marketing Strategy

Wharton’s Raghuram Iyengar talks about his research on how firms can harness the full benefits of omnichannel marketing. Omnichannel marketing seems like a simple enough concept. Consumers like to shop online, offline, and across different channels, so firms need to meet them wherever they are. But coming up with an omnichannel marketing strategy is a lot more complicated than just collecting cookies and tracking purchases. A new study that appears in a special issue of the Journal of Marketing in collaboration with the Marketing Science Institute explains why omnichannel is not a panacea.
Businessmartechseries.com

ISG Partners with Cognigy to Bring Benefits of Conversational AI to Clients

ISG Automation, the pure-play intelligent automation business of Information Services Group (ISG) , a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today it has expanded its partner ecosystem by forming a partnership with Cognigy, a provider of conversational AI software for the enterprise. Under the new partnership, ISG Automation...
Softwarednyuz.com

AI Weekly: AI helps companies design physical products

This week in a paper published in the journal Nature, researchers at Google detailed how they used AI to design the next generation of tensor processing units (TPU), the company’s application-specific integrated circuits optimized for AI workloads. While the work wasn’t novel — Google’s been refining the technique for the better part of years — it gave the clearest illustration yet of AI’s potential in hardware design. Previous experiments didn’t yield commercially viable products, only prototypes. But the Nature paper suggests AI can at the very least augment human designers to accelerate the brainstorming process.
Economypassle.net

Shifting BD & Marketing Efforts to Digital

It was a pleasure to listen to a panel discussion on 'the art and science behind marketing' featuring Joy Price (Head of Digital Marketing at Howard Kennedy), Sophie Bowkett (CMO at Bird & Bird) and Barbara Koenen-Geerdink (BD & Marketing Director at Al-Tamimi). While each of the panelists recognised the...
Public Healthelearningindustry.com

EI Design Achieves Exceptional Growth In The Shadow Of The Pandemic

EI Design, a learning experience design company, today announced that they achieved an industry high 45% y-o-y business growth. The pandemic increased the demand for virtual training and EI Design has been leading at the forefront by helping their customers futureproof their virtual training transformations. In the shadow of the...
Businessforrester.com

Future Fit Companies Build Success Through Partner Ecosystems

In our recent research, we have demonstrated how a future fit tech strategy gives your company the foundations for customer and business success. And we have determined that companies that are customer obsessed grow 2.5 times faster than others. Creativity — finding new solutions to old problems and making breakthroughs to new business models, new products, and new ways of working — give you the power to differentiate and grow.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Given New GBX 170 Price Target at Liberum Capital

LON MIND opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.93) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.36. The company has a market capitalization of £147.19 million and a PE ratio of 113.46. Mind Gym has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160.78 ($2.10). The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.17.
Cell Phoneseasternherald.com

Mobile App Development Accelerates Digital Transformation and Success of Businesses

To pinpoint a specific definition for digital transformation is challenging as it differs based on every business. Digital transformation is not only about implementing various technologies to improve the experience of customers and employees. It mainly encourages experiments, learning from failures, adopting new business models, investing in digital technologies, and a change in leadership style to serve customers better. According to the research, 70% of the companies already have a digital transformation strategy for their business and 60% of companies implemented new business models. Digital transformation minimizes the gap between what customers expect and what businesses actually deliver.
Career Development & AdviceMySanAntonio

5 Simple Rules to Boost Your Visual Marketing ROI

Visual marketing is one of the most important components of content marketing and digital marketing generally. Several studies have shown that people respond much better to images, videos and other visual content than they do to just text. Including those elements in marketing campaigns has increased the engagement and conversion rates exponentially for several brands.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Shares Gap Down to $7.04

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.04, but opened at $6.55. Enthusiast Gaming shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 28,896 shares traded. Several equities analysts have commented on EGLX shares. Colliers...
Technologymartechseries.com

BtoB Marketing Veterans Launch New Company 4AM Demand

4AM Demand, an intelligent demand generation platform that delivers an end-to-end demand generation framework for B2B growth companies, announced today the launch of their software and consulting services company, aimed at assisting B2B companies run smoothly. The company is founded by well-known digital marketing executives Heather Stokes and Josh Verrill.
Technologyhopin.com

6 Principles Guiding Product Design at Hopin

Designing complex products isn’t easy. As a junior designer, I made the mistake more than once of jumping straight into a design app and pushing pixels, without first considering the bigger picture. As I learned my craft working with large tech companies and small startups, I discovered six principles that...
Carsmodernreaders.com

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Gap Down to $218.82

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $218.82, but opened at $214.27. Ferrari shares last traded at $215.19, with a volume of 1,681 shares trading hands. A number of brokerages have recently commented on RACE. Royal Bank of...
Career Development & Advicesalesforce.com

Skill Up: Carve Your Digital Marketing Career Path

I walked across the stage in a small, humid gymnasium to accept a degree in creative writing almost 20 years ago. I completed a Master’s-level writing program three years later. Looking back on my career, I can see how those degrees helped shape my future. They jump-started my professional network, served as leverage in salary negotiations, and gave me a strong storytelling foundation. But college didn’t fully prepare me for work in the marketing and communications fields. Over the last two decades, my digital marketing career path has included on-the-job training in content management systems, search engine optimization, email campaign strategy, and more.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Projected to Show Strong Growth | Adobe, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft

2021-2030 Report on Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Salesforce.com, Adobe, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, Genesys, Zendesk, Pegasystems, HubSpot, Nice Systems, ICIMS, Simplicant, Zoho, Insightly, Freshdesk, Newton Software, Pipedrive, Sage, Infusionsoft, ProsperWorks, NetSuite, TeamWox, SalesNexus, Infor, Salesboom, SugarCRM, IBM, Workbooks, Nimble & UserVoice.