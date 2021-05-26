Cancel
Mathis, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Mathis

Mathis (TX) Weather Channel
Mathis (TX) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Mathis: Wednesday, May 26: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Mathis (TX) Weather Channel

Mathis (TX) Weather Channel

Mathis, TX
Mathis, TX
Mathis, TX
Mathis (TX) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(MATHIS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mathis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Mathis, TX
Mathis (TX) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in Mathis — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(MATHIS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mathis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Mathis, TX
Mathis (TX) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Mathis’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mathis: Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
San Patricio County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 11:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Aransas County in south central Texas Northeastern Nueces County in south central Texas Southern Refugio County in south central Texas Eastern San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 1037 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay and Bayside. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Inland Nueces, Inland Refugio, Inland San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN NUECES WESTERN SAN PATRICIO...NORTHERN JIM WELLS...SOUTHWESTERN REFUGIO AND SOUTHEASTERN BEE COUNTIES At 1057 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tynan to near Mathis to near Alfred-South La Paloma to Alice. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. These storms will be near Mathis, San Patricio and Tynan around 1105 AM CDT. West Sinton around 1115 AM CDT. Papalote, Banquete, Edroy and Bluntzer around 1120 AM CDT. St. Paul around 1125 AM CDT. Robstown, Sinton, Odem and Calallen around 1130 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include North San Pedro, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 11 and 36. US Highway 281 between mile markers 672 and 676. US Highway 181 between mile markers 608 and 626. US Highway 77 between mile markers 628 and 658. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
San Patricio County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Patricio A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO...WEST CENTRAL REFUGIO AND SOUTHEASTERN BEE COUNTIES At 1042 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Papalote, or near Skidmore, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Papalote around 1055 AM CDT. St. Paul around 1115 AM CDT. This includes US Highway 181 between mile markers 604 and 618. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bee, Refugio, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bee; Refugio; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central San Patricio County in south central Texas West central Refugio County in south central Texas Southeastern Bee County in south central Texas * Until 1115 AM CDT. * At 1027 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Skidmore, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Papalote around 1055 AM CDT. St. Paul around 1115 AM CDT. This includes US Highway 181 between mile markers 600 and 618. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Aransas, Refugio, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Aransas; Refugio; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Aransas County in south central Texas South Central Refugio County in south central Texas Eastern San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1236 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Portland, Rockport, Port Aransas, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay, Bayside, Palm Harbor, Copano Village, Bonnie View and Fulton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 2 HOURS
Kleberg County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NUECES...SOUTH CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO AND NORTHEASTERN KLEBERG COUNTIES At 1206 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Clarkwood, or over Corpus Christi International Airport, moving southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Del Mar College West Campus and Downtown Corpus Christi around 1215 PM CDT. Del Mar College East Campus and Cole Park around 1220 PM CDT. Cabaniss Field and Driscoll Childrens Hospital around 1225 PM CDT. South Texas Botanical Gardens, Kings Crossing Subdivision, Corpus Christi Country Club, Spohn Hospital South, La Palmera Mall, Bay Area Medical Center, Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, Waldron Field and Flour Bluff around 1230 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Tuloso, Chapman Ranch, North San Pedro, Corpus Christi Naval Air Station and Petronila. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 1 and 20. US Highway 181 between mile markers 644 and 648. US Highway 77 between mile markers 652 and 658. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Aransas, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 11:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas; San Patricio THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ARANSAS AND SOUTHEASTERN SAN PATRICIO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.