Daily Weather Forecast For Mathis

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Aransas; Refugio; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Aransas County in south central Texas South Central Refugio County in south central Texas Eastern San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1236 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Portland, Rockport, Port Aransas, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay, Bayside, Palm Harbor, Copano Village, Bonnie View and Fulton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 2 HOURS