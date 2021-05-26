Les Jacobson: Henry Kisor: A Life of Achievements

Longtime Evanston resident and renowned journalist and author Henry Kisor knows a thing or two about challenges. At 3½ he lost his hearing after an almost-fatal bout of meningitis. “For many parents,” Mr. Kisor wrote in “What’s That Pig Outdoors: A Memoir of Deafness,” published in 1990, “the verdict of deafness is like a death sentence for their child. How, they ask distraughtly, will their youngster be able to grow up to be a functioning member of society instead of being ‘deaf and dumb,’ a representative of a less-than-human species to be pitied and scorned if not simply ignored?”