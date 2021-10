MANKATO — Elementary students aboard school buses that formed a long line south of Mankato Thursday surely got a feel for the lessons of the day. The slow-moving caravan crept along a winding gravel road and through a hilly woodland to History Fest. The vehicles rocked the children back and forth a bit when their wheels hit small ruts, an experience not unlike that of the country’s early white settlers who traveled together in covered wagons.

MANKATO, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO