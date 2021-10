The McKinleyville Lions Club recently provided Spot vision screenings for 758 students at Blue Lake, Dow’s Prairie and Morris elementary schools. The Spot electronic device that scans eyes in seconds, can detect six possible vision issues. Infants, as young as 6 months old, can be screened as the device does not require verbal interaction. Some of the issues can be corrected, without surgery, if treated before the age of 8. The scan generates a report that the school will be given to the school nurse, then sent home to parents/guardians to alert them of vision problems or confirm that the device did not detect any of the issues that we screened for.

9 DAYS AGO