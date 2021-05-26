Grand Ledge Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Grand Ledge: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;