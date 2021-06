As difficult as this American triple crown series has been for horse people and fans alike, we still have a Belmont Stakes to run and to wager on. The mood going into Saturday’s $1.5 million race is very different as the shadow of MedinaSpirit’s pending disqualification from the Kentucky Derby continues to loom over the sport, damaging its perception among insiders and outsiders alike. On Wednesday, Churchill Downs officials confirmed Medina Spirit’s positive test for the steroid betamethasone and banned trainer Bob Baffert for two years from running horses at the track.