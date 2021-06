Pearl Abyss revealed this week that they'll be adding a new massive dungeon to Black Desert Online with the introduction of Atoraxxion. Now that you have a new spellcaster class that works well with puzzles, sort of, it's time to put that brain and power to the test in a new co-op dungeon that will test everyone's skills no matter how high up the food chain you are. The dungeon will be released in four segments and increase in difficulty with each new part. The first part will be a desert-themed section called Vahmalkea, which will be available "soon", although the team failed to put any kind of real timestamp on this.