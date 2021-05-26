First Strike, the nuclear strategy title, has released a new content update for Android and iOS

Although Spotify is the world’s leading music streaming platform, by total number of paid and free subscribers, the truth is that its iOS and Android apps still have a little bit left to be as usable as they should be, and searches have traditionally been a real disaster that mixes everything up in results that end up being unintelligible. Among so many song, album, playlist and other issues that agglutinate on the screen, many times it takes two and even three steps to get where we want. Now, finally, it seems that the Swedes are beginning to update their apps in the right direction, with the aim that we do not have to take too many steps or have to navigate scrolles increasingly populated with similar alternatives, which are not exact. It is updated on iOS and Android The good thing about this new function, which has been available for a few hours (depending on how the update is distributed on all smartphones), is that it will no longer be necessary to write the text of what we want to find and later choose what kind of content it is, whether an album, a playlist or a song. As you can see from the screenshot below, the application will include a series of criteria with balloon shapes, to click on them and go directly to the filtered category. As they recognize from the platform itself, “with a simple search, you can explore the entire world of music and podcasts connected to the artists, tracks and episodes that you already love.” That means that if, for example, we want to “expand our skills in the kitchen”, simply type “kitchen” in “the search bar to navigate through playlists of selected dinners, podcast episodes with your cooks and cooks. favorites and even find user-created playlists for your next meal. ” In total, there will be five (actually eight) the new filters that will appear just below that search box, which correspond to the categories of artists, songs, playlists, albums and podcasts that, in turn, in the latter In this case, they may be divided into programs, episodes or profiles. If you want to use it, although Spotify has announced that it has been available for a few hours, you can verify that you have updated the app to the latest version, although it gives us that in this case all the changes have more to do with the server side. So stay tuned.