First Strike, the nuclear strategy title, has released a new content update for Android and iOS

By Suchit Mohanty
pocketgamer.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlindflug Studios has released a new content update for First Strike, the nuclear strategy title. The update is called Daily Conflict and is now live in-game and introduces a host of features and content. Most importantly the game is now free-to-play on both mobile platforms. The original game was released...

www.pocketgamer.com
First Strike#Ios#Mobile Game#Free To Play#Android Developers#App Developers#Android Phones#Mobile Developers#Blindflug Studios#Daily Conflict#The App Store#Google Play#Strategy#Mobile Platforms
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Google
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Euro Truck Simulator 2 Download for Android & IOS

To present Euro Truck Simulator two Vive La France is an extensproton package or DLC for your parent sport Called Euro Truck Simulator two. And Vive La France is a truck simulation game in which gamers will drive tuck to complete certain goals. There are just two other prequels to Euro Truck Simulator two Vive La France, which centered on precisely the same gameplay. Additionally, players will today ramble on the streets and highways of this fantastic France, and the majority of the game will be played inside the bounds of France.
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Duskwood Episode 8 now available on Android and iOS

Mobile game developer Everbyte has released the eight episode of the interactive thriller Duskwood. This interactive detective thriller has seen increasing popularity lately with player numbers doubling to over 1 million active players. This episode is the largest so far and opens the possibilities for even more players thanks to new languages. A teaser for this latest episode can be seen below….
Video Gamesxda-developers

Ludo Jungle: A New style best Ludo game for Android & iOS

Ludo is one of the oldest board games with thousands of fans playing online or traditionally. We provided a ludo board game in a different style. A beautiful simple twist to the look of this popular board game in a jungle theme. Ludo Jungle - King of Ludo & Online Ludo Game. The game board is made of a hardboard with small wooden bird-shaped tokens and wooden dice.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Catopia: Rush is a new RPG out now for iOS and Android

Games developer Supercolony has released a new aRPG called Catopia: Rush, which was previously a soft-launch on Android but is now on both iOS and Android as a full release. Catopia: Rush has you assembling an army of feline warriors who have teamed up to defeat an evil dark lord and save the kingdom. These heroes have their own skills and roles, being fitted into either Tank, Support, Mage and Warrior, where each one has its own strengths and weaknesses.
Video Gamesestnn.com

Valorant Mobile Coming Soon To Android And iOS Devices

After Wild Rift, Riot takes another step forward in the mobile gaming market. Valorant has been quite popular since its initial launch last year. As such, it is becoming more and more dominant in the FPS tactical shooter game genre. June 2, 2021, marks the first anniversary of the game, and to celebrate this, Riot has announced that Valorant will be coming to mobile devices as well. So far, we know it might simply be called "Valorant Mobile". However, apart from this, there is not much information available regarding the features of the upcoming title.
SoftwareSynthtopia

TouchOSC Update Now Available For Android, iOS, Linux, Mac & Windows

Hexler has introduced a major update to TouchOSC, a custom controller platform for Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, Windows. TouchOSC lets you create custom controller interfaces, using a built-in editor, and then use them across all major platforms, from Raspberry Pi to iOS to desktop systems. TouchOSC supports sending and receiving...
Cell PhonesCult of Mac

Learn to create iOS and Android apps for just $20

Whether you’re looking to boost your programming skills or switch careers, smartphone app development is a growth market that will only see higher demand as time goes on. Right now, you can take advantage of our red-hot Memorial Day sale on The Complete Mobile & App Development Bundle. We dropped its already discounted price of $44.99 even further to just $20.
Video Gamesava360.com

FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER Ultra Graphics Gameplay (Android, iOS)

FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER Ultra Graphics Gameplay (Android, iOS) FINAL FANTASY 7 THE FIRST SOLDIER is now available on Android and ios, you can download through Google Playstore and iOS through Appstore. ------------------------------------------ ▬▬▬ Description ▬▬▬. ------------------------------------------ Fight to be the last SOLDIER standing in this high-intensity battle...
Cell Phonesconceptcarz.com

Polestar releases updated Android emulator for Polestar 2

•Polestar's Android emulator updated with Android Automotive OS 10 and latest templates. •App developers encouraged to develop apps for Polestar 2 with a quick route to market. Polestar 2 was the first car in the world to debut with an infotainment system powered by Android Automotive OS in 2019 –...
Technologyxda-developers

Walmart will officially release its first Android TV devices next week

Walmart sells various tech products under its own “Onn.” brand, most of which are cables, adapters, and other accessories. However, the company has also ventured into producing Android tablets, and it has also been working on two Android TV devices. The super-cheap TV dongle and box have now been confirmed to arrive sometime next week.
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘SpongeBob: Idle Adventures’ Is a New Idle ‘SpongeBob’ Game Developed by Kongregate for iOS and Android due This Summer

Developer Kongregate just revealed a brand new SpongeBob idle game for iOS and Android in the form of SpongeBob: Idle Adventures. SpongeBob: Idle Adventures will feature new alternate dimensions within the SpongeBob universe and it will include a plethora of characters from the show. SpongeBob: Idle Adventures will be another game based on the brand hitting mobile with the many we already have through free to play, premium releases, and Apple Arcade. Kongregate’s SpongeBob: Idle Adventures will be coming to both iOS and Android this Summer and the first look at gameplay has been revealed in the announcement trailer. Watch the SpongeBob: Idle Adventures announcement trailer below:
Video GamesTouchArcade

Relaxing Strategy Game ‘Wingspan’ from Monster Couch Is Coming to iOS Next Month as a Premium Release with Pre-Orders Now Live

The App Store is no stranger to board game and card game digital adaptations with the iPad in particular being a great way to bring over a lot of physical games. The newest one making the jump to iOS and iPadOS is Monster Couch’s Wingspan () which is based on the original physical board game designed by Elizabeth Hargrave. The digital version already debuted on other platforms before and it is coming to Xbox later this month and iOS next month with support for 1 to 5 players. Your aim in Wingspan is to attract birds to your wildlife preserves. Wingspan includes 170 unique birds with their own abilities and powers and you need to make the most of this to earn as many points to win. As Shaun mentioned on SwitchArcade, it is good to see an experience like this in a sea of card games that involve building farms or killing orcs. Watch the Wingspan iOS and iPadOS trailer below:
Technology9to5Mac

Apple releases first beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to developers

Apple today has released the first developer beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. The updates are rolling out now through the Apple Developer website where you can find a new configuration profile. Once you install the developer profile, the new release of the iOS 15 will be available to...
Cell Phonesvoonze.com

Spotify is updated on iOS and Android to add some very useful filters to your searches

Although Spotify is the world’s leading music streaming platform, by total number of paid and free subscribers, the truth is that its iOS and Android apps still have a little bit left to be as usable as they should be, and searches have traditionally been a real disaster that mixes everything up in results that end up being unintelligible. Among so many song, album, playlist and other issues that agglutinate on the screen, many times it takes two and even three steps to get where we want. Now, finally, it seems that the Swedes are beginning to update their apps in the right direction, with the aim that we do not have to take too many steps or have to navigate scrolles increasingly populated with similar alternatives, which are not exact. It is updated on iOS and Android The good thing about this new function, which has been available for a few hours (depending on how the update is distributed on all smartphones), is that it will no longer be necessary to write the text of what we want to find and later choose what kind of content it is, whether an album, a playlist or a song. As you can see from the screenshot below, the application will include a series of criteria with balloon shapes, to click on them and go directly to the filtered category. As they recognize from the platform itself, “with a simple search, you can explore the entire world of music and podcasts connected to the artists, tracks and episodes that you already love.” That means that if, for example, we want to “expand our skills in the kitchen”, simply type “kitchen” in “the search bar to navigate through playlists of selected dinners, podcast episodes with your cooks and cooks. favorites and even find user-created playlists for your next meal. ” In total, there will be five (actually eight) the new filters that will appear just below that search box, which correspond to the categories of artists, songs, playlists, albums and podcasts that, in turn, in the latter In this case, they may be divided into programs, episodes or profiles. If you want to use it, although Spotify has announced that it has been available for a few hours, you can verify that you have updated the app to the latest version, although it gives us that in this case all the changes have more to do with the server side. So stay tuned.
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

Outlook for Android updated with many new features

Microsoft has posted a big update for Outlook for Android which brings a number of new features. The app has a new onboarding process with the privacy policy front and centre and also new animations when first loading your inbox. More significantly for regular users, the app now lets you...
Video Gamesindiedb.com

Spelldust to be released for iOS and Android worldwide on June 22!

The game experienced a soft launch in a few territories in April which enabled the developers to create an early start for a community that gave a lot of feedback. This feedback will now be honored to a large extent for further improvements when it releases in the rest of the world on June 22.