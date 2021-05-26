Cancel
Guthrie County, IA

Guthrie County Supervisors Approve Budget Amendment

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Guthrie County Supervisors met Tuesday in regular session. The Board approved a resolution to award a bridge replacement project to Cunningham-Reis of Van Meter. County Engineer Josh Sebern said the bridge is east Yale and the bid was for $821,000, which the county will use federal aid Swap funding. The project has a late start date of July 12th. Sebern then mentioned an agreement with MidAmerican Energy to install new wind turbines and the potential travel route to the sites.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
Van Meter, IA
Guthrie County, IA
Guthrie County, IA
