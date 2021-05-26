Guthrie County Supervisors Approve Budget Amendment
The Guthrie County Supervisors met Tuesday in regular session. The Board approved a resolution to award a bridge replacement project to Cunningham-Reis of Van Meter. County Engineer Josh Sebern said the bridge is east Yale and the bid was for $821,000, which the county will use federal aid Swap funding. The project has a late start date of July 12th. Sebern then mentioned an agreement with MidAmerican Energy to install new wind turbines and the potential travel route to the sites.