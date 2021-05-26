Guthrie County Supervisors Approve Budget Amendment

A summertime favorite is returning to Guthrie County. The Panora and Guthrie Center chambers are teaming up to host the Heart of Guthrie County Garage Sale event next month. Panora Chamber Board First Vice President Kristin Rummelhart says the event not only includes garage sales with residents, but also businesses, with some doing a sidewalk sale. There is a $5 fee if you want to be included on a map with your garage sale during the June 11th and 12th event.