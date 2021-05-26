These Compression Therapy Boots Helped Me Recover from 300-Pound Deadlifts

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. At age nine, I dislocated my knee for the first time. Yikes, right? Twelve years and countless dislocations and subluxations (when it almost dislocates) later, I had my first ACL replacement and tibial tubercle osteotomy surgery. (Full disclosure: I was diagnosed with a genetic disorder called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a connective tissue disease that makes all of my muscles and ligaments too lax - which can result in dislocations.) My surgeon broke my leg - on purpose - and it was insanely painful. Less than a year after, my ACL tore and had to be replaced again. It's been nine years since, and guess what? I'm a runner.