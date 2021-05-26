5 Easy Ways to Add Color to Your Bedroom for a Spring Refresh

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Annuals are the way to go for adding quick, long-lasting color to your garden. And while familiar varieties such as petunias and zinnias are reliable options, it's always fun to include something a little different. One uncommon annual that's sure to stop you in your tracks is 'Popstars' phlox. Popular in Europe, this variety of annual phlox (Phlox drummondii) has been catching on in the U.S. in recent years, and for good reason. These low-growing plants, which are also called star phlox because of the shape of their flowers, bloom in bright colors all summer long and are super easy to grow. The 'Popstars' series comes in a mix of colors, including white, pink, red, purple, and bicolors, creating a spectacular floral fireworks display wherever they're planted.