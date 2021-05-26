5 Easy Ways to Add Color to Your Bedroom for a Spring Refresh

We are all spending so much more time at home these days, perhaps more time than we ever have before. Being a bit of a hermit, this hasn’t bothered me in the slightest – it has been quite the opposite. I gave birth to our beautiful baby boy, Noah, at the end of 2019 and I will be eternally grateful for all of this extra time at home with home. I am one of the lucky ones; I know not everyone has adjusted to our new way of living with such ease. I can assure you that during this time, especially the quiet time; I have noticed that our home could do with a little TLC and sprucing up. If your home is feeling a little neglected too then you should try these 5 easy ways to spruce it up.