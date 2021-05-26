Weekly Devotion – John 10:32
John 10:32, but Jesus said to them, “I have shown you many good works from the Father. For which of these do you stone me?”. Jesus has a valid question here, what are you going to stone me for? He tells them he has done many good works from the Father, which one is worthy of stoning? Think about what Jesus actually did: he went around teaching the truth, he healed all manners of sickness and diseases, he fed the people on a couple of occasions, he cast out demons, he touched (and healed) lepers that showed his compassion for people, he associated with the sinners the people who needed God’s love, he accepted people who were outcasts. Jesus did all the things that the world needs, the things that we should be doing.www.thecoastlandtimes.com