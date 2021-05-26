Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Weekly Devotion – John 10:32

By Guest Columnist
thecoastlandtimes.com
 29 days ago

John 10:32, but Jesus said to them, “I have shown you many good works from the Father. For which of these do you stone me?”. Jesus has a valid question here, what are you going to stone me for? He tells them he has done many good works from the Father, which one is worthy of stoning? Think about what Jesus actually did: he went around teaching the truth, he healed all manners of sickness and diseases, he fed the people on a couple of occasions, he cast out demons, he touched (and healed) lepers that showed his compassion for people, he associated with the sinners the people who needed God’s love, he accepted people who were outcasts. Jesus did all the things that the world needs, the things that we should be doing.

www.thecoastlandtimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
Person
John
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Think About Us#Volunteers#Pilate#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
spiritlibrary.com

A Time for Participation, and Inner Devotion

Divine Ones -- The inner call to more Life is within you, singing out. Singing to you. Invoking the most liberating ways of being, and the possibilities. For you, now. For all of you, now. This inner call sings out to you in words and images or feelings and a...
Religionpanolawatchman.com

FaithLife Devotional: The power of love

“Love does not rejoice in iniquity but rejoices in the truth” (1 Corinthians 13:6). Today’s verse teaches about love. Believers aren’t to dwell on the harm others cause and write them off as hopeless, despicable criminals. Love enables us to hate the evil unjustly visited upon the innocent while valuing the one who committed the act. More simply, we hate the sin but love the sinner.
Religionthebookkeeper247.com

Singleness; Love is – Devotion

And Love, always prayers for one another and with each other!. Love is..from (1 Corinthians 13:4-7) My morning thought….listening to klove…to answer a burning question some people have about why I am single, why I have chosen this, and not looking for a man! It’s easy…I am not complete!. So...
ReligionGrand Rapids Herald-Review

I Give Them Eternal Life- John 10:28

“And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand” (John 10:28 KJV). I hear false prophets and false teachers teach a person can lose their salvation. I hear false prophets and false teachers say that the eternal life that Jesus the Christ promises to all who believe in His Finished Redemptive Work is a lie. Tragically, we have wolves in sheep’s clothing teaching at the pulpit.
Religionumc.org

10 fascinating facts about John Wesley

History is more than facts and figures. It is full of real people with real stories. Connecting with those people and stories helps us understand our lives and discern God’s direction for our future. That is why it is important constantly to connect our teaching back to the important people in our church history. To help you do that, we have gathered some interesting, and maybe even surprising, facts about John Wesley to help you connect United Methodist history to your next lesson.
Religionthebookkeeper247.com

Followers of Christ “Devotion”

We are called to be followers of Christ which means we are to always be mindful that our thoughts, words, actions are examples of the right way to live. If we truly believe in God we must understand that the Bible teaches us everything we need to know. One of the most important things we learn in our book of life, our manual for living is that He has called each and every one of us, no matter where we live, what we do, how much education you do, or do not have, to be witnesses, and examples of God’s word.
Religionutmost.org

Service Of Passionate Devotion

Jesus did not say — Make converts to your way of thinking, but look after My sheep, see that they get nourished in the knowledge of Me. We count as service what we do in the way of Christian work; Jesus Christ calls service what we are to Him, not what we do for Him. Discipleship is based on devotion to Jesus Christ, not on adherence to a belief or a creed. “If any man come to Me and hate not…, he cannot be My disciple.” There is no argument and no compulsion, but simply — “If you would be My disciple, you must be devoted to Me.” A man touched by the Spirit of God suddenly says — “Now I see Who Jesus is,” and that is the source of devotion.
AnimalsRed Bluff Daily News

Devoted fathers of the animal kingdom

Tomorrow is Father’s Day. However fathers, while being integral to the survival of future generations in all species, are often left behind when kudos are dished out. Being a father means being willing to provide support, both physically and emotionally, and of taking an active part in child raising. Last year I wrote about some outstanding animal fathers; emperor penguins, seahorses, giant water bugs, and rheas. However, there are many more examples of exceptionally devoted fathers who help ensure that their next generation survives.
Religionthebookkeeper247.com

Faith “Devotion” by A.W. Hall

“Now faith is being sure of what we hope for, being convinced of what we do not see.” (Hebrews 11:1 New English Translation) The entire Hebrews chapter 11 talks about faith. This chapter reads like a hall of fame list of believers. Faith to me is tricky because some times I can have faith in God over big things like healing from sickness and death. Other times my faith wavers about small things like how am I gonna tell my boss I need time off for a personal matter or telling a lie to get out of a tough situation.
Relationship Advicerockycreek.church

30 Day Marriage Devotional

For the next 30 days read the Scripture passage for the day and discuss the following questions with your spouse:. Is there anything in the passage that I need to obey?. Use the prayer for each day to help guide you in praying for yourself, your spouse, and your marriage.
Religionsabethaherald.com

Sacred Heart Devotion

Back in 1991, Disney put out a film entitled, Beauty and the Beast, which had one of the most striking opening scenes ever. The film begins with a young prince – handsome, wealthy and powerful – ruling over his big, beautiful kingdom. But there is just one problem. His heart does not know love. So, when a small, unimpressive, impoverished woman comes knocking at his door one day seeking kindness, he wastes no little time spurning her and sending her away. But what follows leaves the young prince and the audience speechless.
Religionbyu.edu

Devotional: The messy middle of revelation

Traci Neilsen, BYU physics professor, delivered Tuesday’s devotional address. She spoke on the messy elements of revelation and how to navigate its complexity. Neilsen’s understanding of the messiness of revelation stems from her life as an underwater acoustics researcher. Once, while interacting with colleagues at a national meeting for the Acoustical Society of America, a peer mentioned that her religion’s basis in revelation sounded disorganized.
Religionavemariaradio.net

The Importance of Fathers

"For this reason I kneel before the Father, from whom every family* in heaven and on earth is named, that he may grant you in accord with the riches of his glory to be strengthened with power through his Spirit in the inner self, and that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith; that you, rooted and grounded in love, may have strength to comprehend with all the holy ones what is the breadth and length and height and depth, and to know the love of Christ that surpasses knowledge, so that you may be filled with all the fullness of God. Now to him who is able to accomplish far more than all we ask or imagine, by the power at work within us, to him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus to all generations, forever and ever. Amen." Ephesians 3:14-21 The greatest testimony for any father is to reflect the glory of God the Father in his life. This profoundly affects positively to his wife and children. The attributes of God to be center in our lives. Consider St. Joseph, he is the worlds greatest dad who took care of the Holy Family. Not only was St. Joseph a hard worker, his faith was so strong that he was able to save his family taking long journeys as far as Egypt when chased by an evil king.
Religionthinkandletthink.com

From Riches To Rags

This week on the Strangely Warmed podcast I speak with Alan Combs about the readings for the 5th Sunday After Pentecost [B] (2 Samuel 1.1, 17-27, Psalm 130, 2 Corinthians 8.7-15, Mark 5.21-43). Alan is the lead pastor of First UMC in Salem, VA. Our conversation covers a range of topics including Flannery O’Connor, special songs, memory, twitter dunking, theological deconstruction, pivotal prayers, wading vs. waiting, rhetorical flourishes, desperation, and diachronic stories. If you would like to listen to the episode or subscribe to the podcast you can do so here: From Riches To Rags.
ReligionEerdWord

The Letter of James: Pillar New Testament Commentary

Today, we open the pages of Douglas J. Moo’s just-released book, The Letter of James. You can preview the preface and the introduction. Few New Testament books have been as controversial and misunderstood as the letter of James. Its place in the canon was contested by some early Christians, and the reformer Martin Luther called it an “epistle of straw.” The sometimes negative view of the letter among modern theologians, however, is not shared by ordinary believers. Well known and often quoted, James is concise, intensely practical, and filled with memorable metaphors and illustrations. As such, it has become one of the most popular New Testament books in the church.
Religionthebookkeeper247.com

I Surrender “Devotion”

Praise the Lord; praise God our savior! For each day he carries us in his arms. Interlude (Psalms 68:19 NLT) I know there is a lot of times in my life that I’ve used this same phrase. I feel like I’m the one who originated it but at the same time what am I really saying? Am I giving up? Am I letting all my frustrations build and build and build until I get to a point where I just can’t take it anymore?
Religionvcyamerica.org

June 24 – Come over to Macedonia!

2 Kings 6:16 – As an old preacher said, God and you make a majority. 2 Kings 6:17-18 – The LORD takes sight and gives sight. 2 Kings 6:23 – As Psalm 20:7 says, “Some trust in chariots, and some in horses: but we will remember the name of the LORD our God.”
Religioncac.org

Jesus as Spiritual Director

Every culture and religious tradition have some method of passing on spiritual wisdom and for helping individuals to discover their own. The Christian tradition of spiritual direction can find its origin in Jesus’ own way of relating to his disciples and the many who sought him out for healing and instruction. Jeannette Bakke emphasizes Jesus’ own intimacy with God as the source of his authority that he encourages others to rely on as well.
Religioncatholic365.com

Jesus: As Human As You

I want to talk about Jesus. In your opinion, was/is Jesus God, or was/is He human?. I believe Jesus is God. He has always existed as a Spirit. He did not begin to exist when He was born as a baby on earth. When He was born that's when He became human.
Religionjhkim.work

Stewards of Grace

“Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms” (1 Peter 4:10). I once heard some wise person say, “Whenever God blesses you with material wealth it is not for the purpose of increasing your standard of living but for the purpose of increasing your standard of giving.”