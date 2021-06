Everyone is looking for an edge over their opponents in fantasy baseball… right?. When I first started playing many years ago, everyone and their mother did their research leading up to a draft, but the amount of managers who actually did much in-season research was small in comparison. The thought of only doing pre-draft analysis was not appealing to me… I wanted as much information as I could get my hands on. So, I consumed podcasts and read articles for advice like it was my job. I prided myself on finding the really obscure tidbit of information. Even better was when that info led to a player stashed away before any of my leaguemates had them on their radar.