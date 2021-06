MADRID (AP) — Spain’s preparations for the European Championship have taken a hit as captain Sergio Busquets tested positive for the coronavirus. The Spanish soccer federation says Busquets has left the team’s training camp. Everyone else in close contact with the Barcelona player has been put in isolation as per UEFA and local health safety protocols. All other players in the squad tested negative for COVID-19. Spain’s final warm-up match against Lithuania on Tuesday will be played with under-21 players. Spain is set to play its first match on June 14 against Sweden in Seville.