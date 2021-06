On Monday afternoon, Mouhamadou Gueye, who goes by “Mo,” chose to commit to Jeff Capel and Pitt, becoming the fifth addition to the Panthers roster this offseason. “The biggest thing for me was development for the next level,” Gueye told Pittsburgh Sports Now when asked why he chose Pitt. “Obviously, the staff at Pitt has its experience developing players for the next level. Especially Coach Cape being at Duke, and Coach O’Toole. I think that is what ultimately led me to choosing Pitt. Also, it not being that far from New York. It still is far, but it’s not across the country, so Pitt just seemed like the perfect fit.”