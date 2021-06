COLUMBIA -- Pocosin Arts has announced several summer classes. There are countless ways to make a ring, and this July-August, Pocosin Arts is offering two back-to-back classes with very different approaches to the form. First up is Jen Wells with BRB: Band Ring and Bezel Setting on Aug. 7 and 14. In this workshop, students will design, texture, and fabricate a band ring with a custom bezel setting suitable for a variety of small objects, from a coin to a handmade cloisonné enamel.