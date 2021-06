Planning a staycation? So you've booked your tickets and marked your calendars and now the next step is to get packing. Whether you're heading to the coast for a weekend away or embarking on a city break with loved ones, it's always good to pack light. We've rounded up the best hand luggage for your travels, so you can make the process as easy and as stress-free as possible. Step out with the chicest carry-on suitcases and duffel bags from Amazon, John Lewis and more.