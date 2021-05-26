Cancel
Hillsville, VA

Hillsville Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Hillsville (VA) Weather Channel
Hillsville (VA) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Hillsville: Wednesday, May 26: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Rain Showers;

City
