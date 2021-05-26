Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Munford, AL

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Munford

Posted by 
Munford (AL) Weather Channel
Munford (AL) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MUNFORD, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Munford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Munford (AL) Weather Channel

Munford (AL) Weather Channel

Munford, AL
110
Followers
489
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Munford, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Thunderstorms#Picnic#Patchy Fog#Sun Today#Nws Data#Snacks#Gathering Sizes#Advice#Face#Risk Levels#Jumping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Munford, ALPosted by
Munford (AL) Weather Channel

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Munford

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Munford: Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Munford, ALPosted by
Munford (AL) Weather Channel

Munford forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Munford: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;