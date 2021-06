Seeking to hone your songwriting skills in the shadow of a two-time Grammy winner? Or maybe you’re just curious to know how it feels to live like a world-renowned lyricist? Well, now could be your opportunity to have some of the “Stargate” dust at this listing, which just hit the market in Westside L.A., rub off on you. For a tad shy of $15 million, pick up the keys to this amenity-laden Brentwood contemporary currently owned by Mikkel Eriksen.