A Scottish rapist who was considered missing, and possibly dead, in California has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after authorities finally tracked him down.Kim Avis, 57, was jailed in the Edinburgh High Court following his arrival back in the UK on Friday after pleading guilty to non-sexual charges. He maintains he is innocent over the sexual-related offences. Last month, Avis was found guilty on three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in the High Count in Glasgow, according to the Crown Office. He is originally from Inverness, where we worked at the market and had...