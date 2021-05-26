4-Day Weather Forecast For Spencer

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-18 13:20:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Monroe; Morgan; Owen The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Bartholomew County in central Indiana South Central Morgan County in central Indiana Northern Brown County in south central Indiana Northern Monroe County in south central Indiana East Central Owen County in west central Indiana * Until 930 AM EDT. * At 618 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Columbus, Spencer, Hope, Morgantown, Gosport, Clifford, Stinesville, Beanblossom, Helmsburg, Spearsville, Lake Lemon, Taylorsville, McCormicks Creek State Park and Newbern. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.