Jinx and Shea tear into DMX’s debut rap horror classic, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot. They discuss his sinister storytelling on songs like “Crime Story” and “X-Is Coming.” They also discuss how he rocked legendary stages like Woodstock with the timeless “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem”; investigate who had the Best Guest Verse between Sheek Louch, God, and the Devil; and pinpoint what part of the album made them blow the whistle during the Flagrant Foul category. As always, stick around to hear the heated courtroom debate and find out who gets to select the featured song at the end of the episode.