Villas, NJ

Weather Forecast For Villas

Villas (NJ) Weather Channel
Here's the forecast for the next four days in Villas: Wednesday, May 26: Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night; Saturday, May 29: Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;

Take advantage of Monday sun in Villas

(VILLAS, NJ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Villas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Thursday sun alert in Villas — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(VILLAS, NJ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Villas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.