Duncansville, PA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Duncansville

Posted by 
Duncansville (PA) Weather Channel
Duncansville (PA) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Duncansville: Wednesday, May 26: Areas of fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then rain during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;

Duncansville, PA
City
Duncansville, PA
