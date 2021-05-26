Cancel
Big Lake, MN

Big Lake Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Big Lake (MN) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Big Lake: Wednesday, May 26: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain likely during night; Thursday, May 27: Rain in the day; while light rain likely then chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 28: Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;

Big Lake (MN) Weather Channel

Big Lake, MN
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Posted by
Big Lake (MN) Weather Channel

Saturday has sun for Big Lake — 3 ways to make the most of it

(BIG LAKE, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Big Lake. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Posted by
Big Lake (MN) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Big Lake’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Big Lake: Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;