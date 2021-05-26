Anna Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-17 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 03:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Collin The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas East Fork Trinity River At McKinney affecting Collin County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flood Warning for the East Fork Trinity River At McKinney. * From early this morning to late tonight. * At 2:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.4 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.7 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will begin along the river.