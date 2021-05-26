Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kermit, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Kermit

Posted by 
Kermit (TX) Weather Channel
Kermit (TX) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Kermit: Wednesday, May 26: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Kermit (TX) Weather Channel

Kermit (TX) Weather Channel

Kermit, TX
74
Followers
410
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kermit, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Kermit, TXPosted by
Kermit (TX) Weather Channel

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Kermit

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kermit: Tuesday, May 18: Isolated showers and thunderstorms then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Kermit, TXPosted by
Kermit (TX) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Kermit’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kermit: Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Loving County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Loving, Winkler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Loving; Winkler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN LEA...NORTHWESTERN WINKLER AND NORTHEASTERN LOVING COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM CDT/700 PM MDT/ At 717 PM CDT/617 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles west of Jal, moving northeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kermit, Eunice, Jal, Jal Airport, Eunice Airport, Bennett and Slash Ranch. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT/1000 PM MDT/ for southeastern New Mexico...and western Texas.
Andrews County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Andrews, Ector, Winkler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Andrews; Ector; Winkler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ECTOR...SOUTH CENTRAL ANDREWS AND NORTHEASTERN WINKLER COUNTIES At 621 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Goldsmith, or 18 miles northeast of Kermit, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Goldsmith and Notrees. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH