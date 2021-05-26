Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baxter Springs, KS

Baxter Springs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Baxter Springs (KS) Weather Channel
Baxter Springs (KS) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Baxter Springs: Wednesday, May 26: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Thursday, May 27: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Baxter Springs (KS) Weather Channel

Baxter Springs (KS) Weather Channel

Baxter Springs, KS
153
Followers
494
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baxter Springs, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Baxter Springs, KSPosted by
Baxter Springs (KS) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Baxter Springs’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Baxter Springs: Saturday, May 15: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;