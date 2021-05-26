Cancel
Dunkirk, MD

Daily Weather Forecast For Dunkirk

Posted by 
Dunkirk (MD) Weather Channel
Dunkirk (MD) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Dunkirk: Wednesday, May 26: Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance rain showers then rain likely in the day; while rain during night; Saturday, May 29: Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;

Dunkirk (MD) Weather Channel

Dunkirk (MD) Weather Channel

Dunkirk, MD
Posted by
Dunkirk (MD) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Dunkirk’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dunkirk: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Posted by
Dunkirk (MD) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Dunkirk

(DUNKIRK, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dunkirk. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.