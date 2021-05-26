Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manor, TX

Manor Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Manor (TX) Weather Channel
Manor (TX) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Manor: Wednesday, May 26: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Manor (TX) Weather Channel

Manor (TX) Weather Channel

Manor, TX
133
Followers
486
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manor, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Slight Chance Showers#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Manor, TXPosted by
Manor (TX) Weather Channel

Manor forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Manor: Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, May 20: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 22: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Manor, TXPosted by
Manor (TX) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Manor’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Manor: Sunday, May 16: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Travis County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Travis, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Lake Travis, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Travis; Williamson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON AND WESTERN TRAVIS COUNTIES At 128 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lago Vista, or 11 miles west of Anderson Mill, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Pflugerville, Anderson Mill, Windemere, Leander, Lakeway, Lago Vista, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Hudson Bend, The Hills, Rollingwood, Barton Creek, Shady Hollow, Mansfield Dam, Jonestown, Briarcliff and Point Venture. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Travis County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Travis, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Lake Travis, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Travis; Williamson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON AND WESTERN TRAVIS COUNTIES At 128 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lago Vista, or 11 miles west of Anderson Mill, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Pflugerville, Anderson Mill, Windemere, Leander, Lakeway, Lago Vista, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Hudson Bend, The Hills, Rollingwood, Barton Creek, Shady Hollow, Mansfield Dam, Jonestown, Briarcliff and Point Venture. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Travis County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Travis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Travis The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Hays County in south central Texas Central Travis County in south central Texas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 1109 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Austin, Buda, Tanglewood Forest, West Lake Hills, Rollingwood, Bear Creek, Barton Creek, Shady Hollow, Manchaca, Sunset Valley, San Leanna, Hays, Lost Creek, and Camp Mabry. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Bastrop County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Lee, Travis, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bastrop; Caldwell; Hays; Lee; Travis; Williamson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN WILLIAMSON...NORTHWESTERN CALDWELL...CENTRAL HAYS...TRAVIS...CENTRAL BASTROP AND NORTHWESTERN LEE COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM CDT At 153 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Granger Dam to near Buda. Movement was east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Austin, Round Rock, Georgetown, San Marcos, Pflugerville, Kyle, Taylor, Buda, Lockhart, Elgin, Bastrop, Dripping Springs, Wimberley, Granger, Lexington, Tanglewood Forest, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Windemere, Hutto and Manor.