Wednesday rain in Church Point: Ideas to make the most of it

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Acadia; St. Landry The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana West central St. Landry Parish in central Louisiana * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 444 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Branch, or near Church Point, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Church Point and Richard around 500 PM CDT. Eunice, Swords and Savoy around 515 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN