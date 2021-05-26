Cancel
Church Point, LA

Wednesday rain in Church Point: Ideas to make the most of it

Church Point (LA) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CHURCH POINT, LA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Church Point Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Church Point (LA) Weather Channel

Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 328 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Jennings, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Jefferson Davis and northwestern Acadia Parishes, including the following locations... Hathaway. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Acadia, Lafayette, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana Southeastern Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana North central Vermilion Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 204 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lyons Point, or near Kaplan, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Lyons Point around 220 PM CDT. Indian Bayou around 230 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Acadia, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Acadia; St. Landry The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana West central St. Landry Parish in central Louisiana * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 444 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Branch, or near Church Point, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Church Point and Richard around 500 PM CDT. Eunice, Swords and Savoy around 515 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Lafayette, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; Vermilion A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAFAYETTE...SOUTHEASTERN ACADIA AND NORTH CENTRAL VERMILION PARISHES At 517 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lyons Point, or near Crowley, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Crowley, Scott, Rayne, Duson, Maurice, Mire, Lyons Point, Indian Bayou, Ridge, Estherwood and Milton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Allen, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southeastern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 329 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Welsh, Kinder, Elton, Pine Island, Hathaway and Roanoke. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 55 and 60. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Acadia; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Louisiana...south central Louisiana and southwest Louisiana, including the following areas, in central Louisiana, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides and St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Upper St. Martin. In southwest Louisiana, Acadia and Vermilion. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today through Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts of 12 inches.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 23:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Neches River Near Evadale ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * Until this evening. * At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 16.6 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Friday was 17.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 4.3 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding begins along the bayou with a few structures right along the bayou threatened. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 16.6 Fri 10 am CD 14.2 10.5 7.3