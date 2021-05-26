Wednesday rain in Church Point: Ideas to make the most of it

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; Vermilion A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAFAYETTE...SOUTHEASTERN ACADIA AND NORTH CENTRAL VERMILION PARISHES At 517 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lyons Point, or near Crowley, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Crowley, Scott, Rayne, Duson, Maurice, Mire, Lyons Point, Indian Bayou, Ridge, Estherwood and Milton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH