Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iuka, MS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Iuka

Posted by 
Iuka (MS) Weather Channel
Iuka (MS) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Iuka: Wednesday, May 26: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Iuka (MS) Weather Channel

Iuka (MS) Weather Channel

Iuka, MS
202
Followers
485
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Iuka, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Iuka, MSPosted by
Iuka (MS) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Iuka

(IUKA, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Iuka. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.