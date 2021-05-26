Daily Weather Forecast For Many

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Sabine The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southern Sabine County in eastern Texas Southeastern San Augustine County in eastern Texas * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 434 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen across Southern Sabine County and far Southern Sabine Parish since Sunday evening, over already saturated grounds. Additional showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop and shift northeast across the Advisory area from Southeast Texas over the next few hours. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hemphill, Pineland, Fairmount, Yellowpine, Columbus and McElroy. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area through 830 AM. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.