The St. Louis Cardinals will play the first game of their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs in Wrigley Field, Chicago, on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 2:20 PM (EDT). The Cardinals are currently 32-30 (third in the NL Central) on the season after winning 8-2 against the Cleveland Indians in their last match to snap a six-game losing streak. In seven innings of work, Adam Wainwright secured the win for the Cardinals, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out six hitters.